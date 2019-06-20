Property Owned by Carmel Councilman Faces Septic Questions

Carmel Councilman Michael Barile is facing swirling questions about a septic system used at one of his properties as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation slapped the developer with a notice of violation earlier this month.

Following an inspection of Blu Restaurant, which is on a parcel owned by Barile, a notice of violation was issued because the facility lacked the required State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit for the current septic system, according to a DEC spokeswoman.

“DEC is requiring the facility to come into compliance with state laws and regulations that are protective of public health and the environment and the investigation into potential enforcement is ongoing,” spokeswoman Maureen Wren said.

The issue was first reported by Lohud.

Barile, in an interview, said he is disputing that violation because he believes it’s a pre-existing, non- conforming use and claimed at least four out of five restaurants in the county outside of sewer districts don’t have SPDES. (The DEC disputed that his property would be exempt, according to Lohud).

“It’s not an unusual situation,” he said, adding the DEC, board of health and town want Blu to tie into sewer. “I have made an application to tie into the sewer and hopefully it’ll all be done by July.”