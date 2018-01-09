Pronto Printer, Cortlandt

Wappingers Falls resident John Marvin is continuing a family tradition that started in 1974.

Marvin is the owner of Pronto Printer, which was opened by his father, Gerald (who now resides in South Carolina), over four decades ago. Marvin purchased the business from his father in 1997, he noted last week. “Originally it was part of a chain, but the chain fell apart many years ago,” Marvin said.

Marvin, who grew up in Yorktown, said he has been involved with the family business since he was a young child.

Marvin explained why he has been part of the business for many years. “I like dealing with people. I like helping companies promote their look and their brand,” he said. “I really enjoy somebody coming in with a concept or an idea and being able to create that for them and have them walk out the door with a beautiful business card or an invoice or newsletters, even journals or books.”

Pronto Printer creates a wide variety of products including business cards, letterheads, envelopes, postcards, newsletters, high school sports journals, and event programs. “Anything on paper we do,” Marvin said.

Pronto Printer utilizes several copy machines, with some that allow customers to have copies of such items as blueprints and wide format full color documents, Marvin said.

Marvin said his business works with “the smallest one-man show to big guys like Mavis Discount Tire with 350 locations.”

Pronto Printer also provides logos. “That’s what we really like to do,” Marvin said. “When they have a concept and really can just describe it to me I can make it from it for them and create what they’re looking for.” A logo or a business card is very important for a business, Marvin noted.

Marvin said his clients generally come from northern Westchester, as well as Putnam and Dutchess counties. “We’ve even got customers who moved to Florida and they prefer to do business with us. They correspond through e-mail and we ship it right down to them,” he said.

Marvin explained why Pronto Printer has been successful for decades. “It’s just a matter of staying up with the times and changing with the times,” he said. “The industry continues to change.”

“The real message that we’d want to get across to people is that we like to partner with you,” Marvin said. “Their success is our success. Everybody needs printing of some sort.”

Pronto Printer is located at 2085 E, Main St. (Route 6), in Cortlandt. For more information, call 914-737-0800, send an e-mail to john@prontoprinterny.com or visit http://www.prontoprinterny.com.