Primary Fields Set for Lowey’s Seat, 93rd Assembly District

There are eight Democrats who will be on the ballot for the party’s June 23 primary to earn the right to vie for longtime Rep. Nita Lowey’s seat in the 17th Congressional District.

Assemblyman David Buchwald led the way with 3,858 signatures on his nominating petition. He was followed by Allison Fine (1,977), Evelyn Farkas (1,780), Mondaire Jones (1,655), state Sen. David Carlucci (1,657), Adam Schleifer 1,237, Asha Castleberry-Hernandez (956) and Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker (604).

“Grassroots support has been critical to every campaign I have run,” Buchwald said. “I listen to area residents and build broad coalitions of support. In these unprecedented times, so much has changed, including campaigning. What has not changed is the need to work together as a community.”

The winner of the primary will face one of two Republicans who submitted petitions, Yehudis Gottesfeld and Maureen McArdle Schulman.

In the 93rd Assembly District, there will be five Democrats on the ballot for the primary –Kristen Browde, Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick, Mark Jaffe, Jeremiah Frei-Pearson and Alex Roithmyer. The winner of the primary will face Republican John Nuculovic, who lost to Buchwald in the 93rd Assembly District.

During the early stages of the emerging coronavirus crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced that he was curtailing the number of signatures required to get on the ballot. In congressional races, a minimum of 375 signatures were needed instead of 1,250, while state Senate candidates needed 300 instead of 1,000 and Assembly candidates required just 150 signatures rather than 500.

Early last week, the state legislature passed a bill that pushed up the deadline for candidates submitting petitions by nearly two weeks, from Apr. 2 to last Friday, Mar. 20.