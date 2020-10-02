President Trump and First Lady Diagnosed with COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the wee hours Friday morning, Trump relayed the jaw-dropping news to his 86.5 million Twitter followers across the globe.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump stated. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Sean Conley, physician to the president, also released a statement early Friday morning, noting “the President and First Lady are both well at this time.”

“And they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” the doctor relayed.

Trump will continue to carry out his duties without disruption while recovering, Dr. Conley also predicted.

On Thursday night news broke that Trump counselor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus and had traveled with the president, fueling speculation over whether the commander-in-chief had contracted the virus. Hicks had traveled with Trump to Ohio for Tuesday’s debate and to Minnesota for a rally on Wednesday.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results,” Trump tweeted before delivering the subsequent news of his diagnosis. “In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Hicks was also on the president’s helicopter when it departed the White House to fly to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday and she was reportedly observed walking to the helicopter with fellow presidential advisers Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner; none wore masks. President Trump has downplayed the importance and effectiveness of wearing masks as well as the seriousness and scope of the virus while also assigning himself high marks for his handling of the pandemic.

Positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States, with 46,398 people testing positive Thursday, an eight percent jump over two weeks ago. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 207,699 Americans have died of the virus. In Westchester and Putnam counties, the infection rate has remained low in recent months, hovering in and around just 1 percent, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths in pockets of New York have ticked up slightly in recent weeks.