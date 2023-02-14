Preserving the Core of 94th Assembly District is Critical for Multiple Towns

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for the state Assembly.

During my testimony, I encouraged the commission to preserve the core of the existing 94th Assembly District and to revise its initial draft so as to keep the Town of Carmel and the hamlet of Mahopac whole and preserve the existing community of interest connecting the northern Westchester towns of Yorktown and Somers with the Town of Carmel and the rest of eastern Putnam County.

For the last 20 years, eastern Putnam County and the northern Westchester towns of Yorktown and Somers have shared representation in the Assembly. In the upcoming redistricting, preserving this continuity of representation is both critical and vital.

Communities of interest typically share commonalities with their neighbors that are not present with other communities who share commonalities and similarities with THEIR respective neighbors.

Such is the case with eastern Putnam County, including the Town of Carmel and its hamlet of Mahopac, and the towns of Yorktown and Somers. We, indeed, are a single community of interest with integrated economies and local community concerns. What is of extreme importance is that we are also connected by the Route 202 and Route 6 corridors, forming a unique and cohesive bond and integration.

Alternatively, eastern Putnam County and the western Putnam County town of Philipstown, which includes Cold Spring, are very different. In large part, this is because Philipstown is served by the Route 9 corridor, while eastern Putnam County, as well as Yorktown and Somers, are served by the Route 202 and Route 6 corridors.

It would be detrimental to separate the core of the existing 94th Assembly District, its continuity of representation and the interests that these communities indisputably have in common.

Sergio Esposito

Councilman, Town of Yorktown