Power Restoration Progress Mixed in Local Communities

Some progress has been made in the restoration of power in some municipalities, but hardly any in other areas.
New Castle Supervisor Ivy Pool said Thursday afternoon that about 4,000 of the town’s 6,800 households remain in the dark, the same number as shortly after the storm ended. Con Edison has been concentrating on clearing and cutting in town and not restoration in town, she said.
Pool said little has changed since the two March 2018 storms wreaked havoc in the area.
“It’s shocking and appalling and unbelievable Con Ed has not made any marked improvements in their ability to restore power in the two years that have passed since those winter storms,” Pool said.
Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich said about 30 percent of customers remained without power — about 1,800 households — down from 70 percent immediately after the storm. Most of the outages are in the vicinity of Carpenter Avenue and Barker street where there are large apartment buildings.
While communication has improved from 2018, problems persist, Picinich said.
“The reality is we need the boots on the ground, we need restoration crews,” she said. “If that doesn’t happen, any progress in any other areas is not significant enough.”
In Pleasantville, about 900 customers remain without power as of Thursday morning, said Mayor Peter Scherer. The village informed Con Edison of 12 areas that needed attention, including the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Clinton Street where a large tree took out about seven utility poles, he said.