Power Restoration Progress Mixed in Local Communities

Some progress has been made in the restoration of power in some municipalities, but hardly any in other areas.

New Castle Supervisor Ivy Pool said Thursday afternoon that about 4,000 of the town’s 6,800 households remain in the dark, the same number as shortly after the storm ended. Con Edison has been concentrating on clearing and cutting in town and not restoration in town, she said.

Pool said little has changed since the two March 2018 storms wreaked havoc in the area.