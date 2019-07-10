Port Chester Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping a Child

Antonio Olivarez, 41, of Port Chester was sentenced to 13 years in state prison before Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace for forcibly raping a 15-year-old. He pleaded guilty to Rape in the First Degree, a B violent felony, in May.

In addition to prison time, he will serve 20 years post-release supervision and will register as a sex offender.

On Nov. 12, 2017, while in the Village of Port Chester, Antonio Olivarez subjected a 15-year-old to forcible sexual intercourse. The victim disclosed the rape in school the next day and was taken to the Westchester County Medical Center. Testing revealed the presence of the defendant’s DNA on the victim’s pillowcase and blanket, the defendant was sought by Port Chester Police but he evaded capture.

In July 2018, U.S. Marshalls, with the help of Port Chester Police, located the defendant in Philadelphia. He was found hiding in a closet and resisted arrest. The defendant refused to waive extradition back to Westchester County. The case was indicted before a Westchester County Grand Jury in August 2018, and a Governor’s Warrant was obtained to extradite him back to New York.

Olivarez was arraigned on the indictment in October 2018. On May 3, 2019, hearings before trial were set to begin when the defendant instead entered a guilty plea to Rape in the First Degree.