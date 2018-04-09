Port Chester Man Sentenced in Violent Robbery Spree

On April 4, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced the sentencing of Daniel Thomas Jones (DOB 1/24/91) as a second violent felony offender following his plea in the 2015 death of Arturo Arias Garcia of Port Chester following a violent robbery spree.

Jones has been sentenced to 20 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision (PRS) for one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class B felony; 20 years in prison plus five years PRS for one count of Robbery in the First Degree, a class B violent felony; and15 years in prison plus five years PRS on each of two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, class C felonies.

All sentences to run concurrently with each other but consecutively to any undischarged period of parole from an earlier crime.

On Nov. 25, 2015, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Jones and two co-conspirators approached two men sitting in a pickup truck located in the Stop and Shop Parking lot in Port Chester.

They assaulted and robbed the victims, stealing wallets, an iPhone, cash and a bankcard. Both victims suffered head injuries requiring medical treatment.

Three days later, Nov. 28, 2015, at approximately 4:40 a.m., Arturo Arias Garcia was confronted by Jones on Abendroth Avenue in Port Chester. Jones struck him in the head and Garcia fell to the pavement. Jones proceeded to steal the victim’s cash and credit card.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., Garcia was seen by a witness lying motionless on the sidewalk. He was observed motionless again by that same witness at 5:30 a.m. Five minutes later, the witness called 911. Police and EMT’s responded to the location. They determined the victim had no pulse and were not able to revive him. The victim was later pronounced dead at Greenwich Hospital.

An autopsy determined that Garcia died from blunt force trauma to the head resulting in a fatal concussion.

An extensive investigation by the Port Chester Police and the District Attorney’s Office placed Jones on Abendroth Avenue in Port Chester at the time Garcia was attacked. Further investigation revealed forensic evidence linking Daniel Jones to the Nov. 25 parking lot robbery.