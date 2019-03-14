Port Chester Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Child

Fabio Coutinho of Port Chester was sentenced to eight years in state prison for the sexual assault of a child in North Castle in June 2018.

The defendant pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a class B felony, Jan. 24, 2019. On Mar. 12 Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace sentenced Coutinho to an eight-year state prison term and 15 years’ post-release supervision. Upon release, he will have to register as a sex offender. A SORA (Sex Offender Registry Act) hearing will be conducted to determine what sex offender level will be designated.

On June 6, 2018, Fabio Coutinho was working as an interior house painter in a private North Castle residence. While in the home, the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with the five-year-old victim. The victim immediately told her parents what took place. North Castle Police responded and began their investigation. Through DNA testing of both the victim and the defendant, investigators corroborated the child victim’s account.

North Castle PD arrested Coutinho August 21, 2018.

This was a joint investigation by the Special Prosecutions Division Child Abuse Bureau and the North Castle Police.