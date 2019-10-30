Pool, Levin, Saland the Choices in Deep and Talented New Castle Field

New Castle residents are in an enviable position this year. They choose between two strong slates of candidates, each filled with highly capable people qualified to shepherd the town at a crucial juncture in its history.

That is not always a given in local elections. Residents should feel fortunate that regardless of which combination of candidates emerge victorious next Tuesday night the town will be in good hands.

The Democrats are led by supervisor candidate and current Councilwoman Ivy Pool, who is running with incumbent Councilman Jeremy Saland and Millwood Fire Commissioner Jason Lichtenthal. Jim Smith heads the Republican ticket, joined by challengers Lauren Levin, a Downtown Streetscape Committee member and former Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce vice president, and attorney Sean Maraynes, whose family roots stretch back more than 50 years in Chappaqua.

All of the candidates, in one way or another, have identified the most critical issues that must be addressed during the next few years – invigorating downtown Chappaqua; having downtown co-exist with Chappaqua Crossing; addressing Millwood’s needs, including sewers; and alleviating noise for residents whose lives have been upended by the air traffic to Westchester County Airport.

Certainly, there are other challenges. On some of these issues there isn’t widely divergent views; it’s more about nuanced differences in approach.

What it comes down to is trying to discern which candidates have the most achievable results for New Castle combined with their life experiences to determine who should fill the supervisor’s office and two Town Board seats.

Using those standards, Pool, Levin and Saland receive the narrowest of nods in this year’s election.

Since winning a council seat two years ago, Pool has been an impressive contributor to the Town Board, having been able to dive into issues large and small with a very short learning curve. Perhaps that has something to do with her public administration background and having worked in the administrations of former New York City Mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Over the next two years, she will need to bring that expertise to an even higher level.

Pool has promoted her ticket’s support in what they call the Chappaqua Hamlet Reinvestment Act, a series of four initiatives designed to help the downtown. That includes the façade grant program that will require money to be used from the $1.5 million from Chappaqua Crossing developer Summit/Greenfield instead of the Chap Line, the pedestrian and bike path to connect downtown with Roaring Brook Road.

It’s a fair question to ask whether that program is just window dressing for a much larger challenge. But there could be money left over to apply toward the Chap Line. Moreover, at this snapshot in time, there’s not a clear-cut answer about how much the Chap Line would cost or whether the town can clear hurdles negotiating with Metro-North or the residents whose properties would need to be encroached upon.

Not to be overlooked, Pool has displayed adept skills to steer clear of the pitfalls that creep up on a politically split board. While the current board has generally worked well together, it has had its moments of controversy and personal conflicts.

Smith has had an impressive career in his own right and is no doubt qualified for the job. He has a wealth of experience on issues from energy and security to having been the chairman of a small-town planning board in Sullivan County. His enthusiasm to attend most of the Town Board meetings as well various committees is worthy of admiration.

Smith’s considerable research into the airport noise issue is eye-opening and he could be a formidable voice alongside the town’s recently retained expert.

There really isn’t all that much to separate Pool and Smith, with the notable exceptions of how to use the $1.5 million from Summit/Greenfield. The tie-breaker goes to Pool for having already served on the board. With Supervisor Robert Greenstein and Councilwoman Hala Makowska leaving the board, the more continuity the better with key issues in the balance.

If Smith were to fall short, he should be encouraged to stay involved in town affairs either on the political level or as a volunteer.

Since the candidates all pointed to the need to address downtown Chappaqua as one of the top priorities, the town would benefit from Levin’s presence on the board. Having served on the chamber and the streetscape committee, she is well-versed in the challenges faced. Her idea to have a formal committee to work with downtown merchants should be pursued regardless of next week’s results.

Saland has served admirably and passionately over the past four years. He has taken stands on a variety of issues that have raised eyebrows. He has skewered the utilities, introducing legislation for their unsightly double poles near the roadside. Saland voted against authorizing the bid for the downtown infrastructure and streetscape project because of what he described as lack of transparency regarding the project’s finances and contingency, asking for the vote to be postponed until the next meeting when more information would be available. He also called on other board members to reject former state senator Terrence Murphy’s grant because of his opposition to the SAFE Act.

Whether you agree or disagree with those positions, his enthusiasm for the job and forceful personality would keep his colleagues on their toes the next four years.

It’s too bad that there isn’t a third open seat on the council. Lichtenthal is a deserving candidate who is attempting the same path as Makowska – via the Millwood Board of Commissioners. The town would benefit from a Millwood/West End voice, similar to four years ago. But with improvements already in the works and the other candidates being responsive to Millwood’s needs, there is a little less urgency in that regard.

Maraynes’ candor and forthrightness should be admired. He directly addressed his opposition to having downtown apartments and wanting the town to take a break from construction. While officials shouldn’t rush into decisions, a more active approach is warranted at this time.

A wrinkle in this race is if Pool wins, the four board members in January would have to appoint an interim to fill the seat that she would be vacating until the next election.