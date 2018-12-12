Polystyrene Ban Tabled by County Legislature

By Anna Young

The Putnam County Legislature postponed a vote last week that would have banned polystyrene throughout most of the county.

Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, who sponsored the proposed legislation, said at last Tuesday’s meeting that board members had issued some concerns with the law and wanted to send it back to committee for discussion. The legislation would outlaw many food service businesses in the county from using polystyrene products, also known as Styrofoam, including trays and cups.

The proposed ban would impact several food chain restaurants, including McDonalds, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Burger King, Applebee’s, Dominoes and KFC. Scuccimarra previously warned the health risks outweighed any inconvenience for those establishments, adding that polystyrene doesn’t break down, but breaks up with the remains lasting for decades.

“Unfortunately we have some unanswered questions that some of the legislators are concerned with,” Scuccimarra, who attended her last full legislative meeting last week, said.

The proposed law would result in a written warning for a first offense, and if there were another violation, it would result in a fine not to exceed $250. If there continued to be repeated offenses, it would translate into a fine that cannot exceed $1,000. The health department would enforce any new regulation. Businesses that have a gross income of less than $500,000 would be allowed to file for a waiver to avoid the new law for at least one year.