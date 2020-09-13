Polling Sites for Tuesday’s Pleasantville Village Election

The Westchester County Board of Elections released the three polling locations for Tuesday’s Pleasantville Village Board elections.

Residents who live in Election Districts 13, 14 and 20 can vote at the Pleasantville Recreation Center at 48 Marble Ave.; residents from Election District 15 should report to the Daniel P. Hays Hose Co. firehouse at 134 Bedford Rd.; and residents from Election Districts 31 and 43 can cast their votes at the Emanuel Lutheran Church at 197 Manville Rd. Voting will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The election is an uncontested race for two seats. Appearing on the ballot is Trustee Nicole Asquith, who is completing her first term, and first-time candidate W. Paul Alvarez.