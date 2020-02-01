Police Report Two Killed in Thursday Crash on I-287

According to Local Accident Reports, police have updated information on the identities of the two victims killed in a collision on I-287 Thursday evening in the eastbound lanes between Exit 9 and 9A in Harrison.

The cause of the crash is believed to have been a wrong-way driver, 50-year-old Jamie Paucar of Amawalk, driving a 2016 Jeep going westbound in the eastbound lane.

Paucar’s Jeep struck a 2018 BMW driven by Jordan Wachtell, 57, with three 17-year-old passengers.

Reports indicate all five victims had to be extricated from their vehicles. Wachtell and one of the 17-year-old passengers were pronounced dead. The other two passengers of the BMW were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the jeep was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.