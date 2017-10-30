Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter

Harry Kyreakedes (DOB 12/1/89) pled guilty before Judge Barry Warhit to one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class “C” Felony; one count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated Per Se, an unclassified Misdemeanor, in the death of Isaac Ward (DOB 3/12/89).

On Jan. 1, 2017, Kyreakedes, an off-duty New Rochelle Police Officer, was out drinking with friends, including the victim, at a bar in Dobbs Ferry. After a period of time, they drove to White Plains to frequent another bar.

On Jan. 2, 2017 just before 3 a.m., all four men left taking two vehicles. The victim got into the passenger seat of the Kyreakedes’ SUV. Kyreakedes initially drove southbound on Mamaroneck Avenue and eventually headed back northbound at which point he crashed into a parking meter, a stop sign and into a tree in front of the CVS located at 325 Mamaroneck Ave.

The White Plains Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The victim had sustained serious injuries and was unresponsive. He was given CPR at the scene and was then taken to White Plains Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kyreakedes was pinned in the driver’s compartment. He needed to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered extensive injuries to one of his legs. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where samples of his blood were obtained via a court order and search warrant. Analysis of those samples showed that the blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the crash was more than .18 percent.

Kyreakedes will be sentenced on Jan. 5 2018.