Police Blotter, Town of North Castle

North Castle Police Department:

Apr. 10: Police responded to an alert message from the Westchester County Police Department (WCPD) reporting an alert for a possible hazardous aircraft in the area of 240 Airport Access Road at 9:33 a.m. WCPD reported the aircraft had landed and no mutual aid was required.

Apr. 10: A call from the Bedford Police Department reported a dog running in the area of Middle Patent Road at 5:46 p.m. The dog was described as having long black hair around the body, white fur on its legs, and a red color. An officer was dispatched and reports of that area yielded negative results.

Apr. 11: A report from Mianus River Road reported multiple vehicles parked in the roadway causing a hazard. The dispatched officer reported a verbal warning was given to multiple people and several vehicles were moved. Officers returned to the area to post no parking signs.

Apr. 11: An E-911 call was received from a party at 6:44 p.m. initially requesting police assistance before hanging up the phone. The party stated that he and had father had gotten into an argument after being asked to clean his room, which escalated to a physical altercation. The other party involved was placed under arrest by two dispatched officers and transported to police headquarters to be booked and processed.

Apr. 13: A suspicious incident was reported on Hillandale Avenue, where the party contacted North Caste Police Department (NCPD) and stated that her daughter witnessed a black vehicle pull up to their mailbox today. The party checked the mailbox and confirmed that it was empty, but that she had previously left multiple check in the mail box for various credit card payments. The party wanted to make this a matter of record and would reach out to the post office for more information.

Apr. 15: A larceny was reported at 670 North Broadway at 5:28 p.m. when a man stated that his shoes were missing from the washing machine. An officer that was dispatched reported that the complainant wanted to make it a record at this time. The employee from this location contacted the owner who stated he would respond to the location to go over video footage and will contact North Castle Police Department (NCPD) when he arrives.

– Compiled by Lindsay Emery