Pocantico Hills Day Camp Launches Virtual Program

Pocantico Hills Day Camp has announced a new virtual format for this summer, dubbing the program “Camp Poco To Go!”

Amidst COVID-19, the camp decided to close the traditional day camp on the Pocantico Hills school campus and unveiled a remote format instead to keep campers connected and engaged despite the challenging circumstances.

Both in-district and out of district campers, ranging from rising Pre-K to rising 9th graders, are eligible to register for the four-week camp season.

Families can access the Campsite Parent Portal on the Pocantico Hills district website to register for the program. A one-time family access fee of $100 allows all campers in the same household unlimited access to the virtual content. Thematic supply kits are also available for $20 per kit. The weekly supplies will include some basic themed equipment such as a jump rope, bubbles and a navigational compass as well as craft kits to create picture frames, sand art and decorations.

“The new virtual camp program focuses on establishing and strengthening the social connection for campers,” a press release from program director Kerry Papa stated. “The program has also been designed to include the time-honored and valued traditions that make Camp Poco such a special place.”

Weekly content is built around themes including: “Stars and Stripes!” Week 1: July 6-July 10, “Poco Camp Out!” Week 2: July 13-July 17, “Superheroes!” Week 3: July 20-July 24, and “Color War!” Week 4: July 27-July 31.

More than 30 hours of camp activities will be shared and posted each week. The sessions will balance on and off-screen time and will be led by veteran Camp Poco staff. Content will include live, interactive games such as Pictionary, trivia and many others. Prerecorded sessions will serve as tutorials for activities and encourage campers to try these challenges outdoors or away from the computer screen. All Camp Poco To Go staff are certified educators or mental health professionals.

“They will create opportunities for campers to socialize and connect with each other using Microsoft Teams, a secure online platform,” the press release explained. “This summer will surely be an exciting one for everyone involved with Camp Poco To Go! While the camp experience will be different this year, it will certainly be a memorable one for all Poco campers.”