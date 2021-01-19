By Morris Gut

It was a cold morning, but we recently decided to take a drive to the outdoor winter farmers market in Ossining. It operates from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

There were perhaps six or seven vendors in place when we arrived at Market Square on Main Street. Parking was easy. There were shoppers wandering the stalls. The longest line was for the meat and egg purveyor. The fish vendor appeared to be doing well, too, and her hand heater was close by.

Typically, winter farmers markets are held indoors. I wondered how these intrepid shoppers and vendors put up with the elements when there is a warm supermarket somewhere nearby. Perhaps it was the fresh root vegetables, organic meats and fresh baked goods.

At the end of the day, I wondered if it was worth the effort. The farmers markets help local farmers and artisans, though.

Next time I’m in Ossining I must stop into First Village Coffee on Main Street for coffee and a croissant. I hear it’s quite good. Visit www.firstvillagecoffee.com to learn more.

For more information on local winter farmers markets, visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com/markets

Curry on Purdy Premiers in Harrison

Westchester’s newest Indian restaurant has opened on Purdy Street in Harrison. The doors opened last August in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant brings the authentic sights, sounds and flavors of regional India to the area.

Curry on Purdy offers a large selection of curry and vegetarian dishes along with specialties from throughout India. The setting and atmosphere, which is in stark contrast to the cuisine, is that of the historic Risoli’s Tavern that was active in Harrison from the late 1950s. The sprawling bar room is divided from the main dining room.

The menu is extensive and covers an impressive level of Indian cuisine. There is a Purdy special goat curry; classic chicken tandoori out of a clay pot; a rack of lamb seared in the clay oven; saffron shrimp tikka; and vegetable biryani. Don’t forget the wonderful house-baked Indian breads such as garlic nan or onion kulcha. Great for dunking into those delicious sauces and gravy.

For dessert, try the special kheer, a type of pudding, or the Gajar Halwa.

I will be reporting on a meal here soon.

Curry on Purdy Bar is located at 7 Purdy St. in Harrison. Open daily for lunch and dinner; take-out and delivery also available. Info: 914-600-8500 or visit www.curryonpurdy.com.

Archie Grand to Open

Archie Grand has been in the works for months. The 130-seat “new American” restaurant is about to open on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains in the former James Joyce space.

It is owned by seasoned hospitality veteran Vincent Ninzatti and Brazen Fox owners Declan Rainsford and Rory Dolan. Dolan also owns the highly popular Rory Dolan’s on McLean Avenue in Yonkers. I would be willing to bet there will be a touch of the Irish in the premises.

More on this shortly. Archie Grand is located at 166A Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: Visit www.archiegrandwp.com.

Year of the Ox Feasts

The Chinese Lunar New Year celebration begins on Friday, Feb. 12. Many eateries will be extending the festivities through that weekend with special dishes and menus. Be sure to check ahead for exact dates, times and pricing.

At Aberdeen Seafood & Dim Sum, located at 3 Barker Ave. in White Plains in the Residence Inn, the staff reported that they would be offering a special New Year’s menu. You can also celebrate with a run through its popular dim sum or from the regular menu. Info: 914-288-0188 or visit www.aberdeenwhiteplains.com.

David Chen, at 85 Old Mount Kisco Rd. in Armonk, has been at it for 25 years. They reopened last May and now feature a variety of celebratory Chinese specialties. Info: Visit 914-273-6767 or visit www.davidchens.com.

Mister Chen, at 265 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck, is the newest Chinese restaurant along the strip known for its Asian food. It serves wonderful house-made soup dumplings and buns prepared on the premises, chicken lo mein and tasty honey-glazed barbecue spare ribs. Info: 914-777-1212 or visit www.misterchenny.com.

Omandarin Chinese Cuisine, located at 361 N. Central Ave. in Hartsdale, will be serving some of the classics: Peking duck, assorted hot pots and hearty Mandarin pork shank in its beautifully decorated dining room. Info: 914-437-9168 or visit www.omandarin.com.

All restaurants offer take-out and delivery.

Want to Cook it Yourself?

If you are an intrepid home cook and want to pull the old wok out of the closet and oil it up, you may want to visit big, bustling H Mart for a wide variety of pan-Asian products. It’s located at 371 N. Central Ave. in Hartsdale. Info: 914-448-8888 or visit www.hmart.com.

There is another H Mart at Highridge Plaza at 1789 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers.

Though smaller, New Golden Village Oriental Market, located at 365 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale, is also a good bet. Enjoy a fresh bubble tea while there. The Chinatown markets in Flushing and Manhattan are great but take a bit longer to reach. For more information, call 914-437-9795.

In addition to the Lunar New Year during that week, there’s also Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 and Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16.

Follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe!

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.