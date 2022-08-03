Pleasantville Public Works Superintendent Econom to Retire

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After more than a decade of service, Jeffrey Econom, Pleasantville’s superintendent of Public Works and village engineer, will retire at the end of the month.

The announcement was made at last week’s Village Board meeting.

“I’ve enjoyed working for government,” Econom said reflecting on his 33 years working in the government sector.

He also served as deputy town engineer in Yorktown from 1988 to 2006 and assistant village manager in Mount Kisco from 2006 to 2011.

As Pleasantville’s superintendent, Econom has supervised 20 employees in four departments: sanitation, water, highways (including roads, curbs, drainage, sewers, signage and parking) and fleet maintenance, which includes DPW, sewer, sanitation, police, parks and senior center vehicles.

“Everything is somewhat of a challenge,” Econom said. “One of the biggest challenges was the storms we had and getting power restored for everyone. But we all came together and worked well. I had a great experience working here.”

Last week the Village Board voted to accept Econom’s letter of retirement.

“This is a bittersweet occasion,” said Mayor Peter Scherer. “We always knew Jeff would retire on us at some point and clearly, we will miss him in many ways. We appreciate your service.”

Econom praised the people he has worked with in Pleasantville.

“I’m one cog in the wheel and I couldn’t do anything without the staff that I had, he said. “They are a great bunch of guys and without them things wouldn’t get done.”

In his letter of retirement, Econom offered to be on hand if needed to ease the transition to the next newly-appointed superintendent. One bit of advice Econom had for his successor is to be flexible.

“This kind of work is a challenge every day, and some things come up, a work order changes and you just have to be able to multitask and keep your head up,” Econom said.

As for his future plans, Econom said he would be spending more time with his two-year-old grandson.

“But I’m not one for sitting and doing nothing,” he said. “I’ve also been consulting for 27 years as an engineer in code enforcement. I like to be busy.”