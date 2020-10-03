Pleasantville MS To Close For Two Weeks After COVID-19 Exposure

Pleasantville Middle School will close for two weeks after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community on Saturday, Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter said the Westchester County Department of Health confirmed late Friday that the building has one positive coronavirus case and one presumed case. The individuals are currently in quarantine, she said.

However, while not required to shutter, Fox-Alter said the middle school will close and move to remote learning for the next two weeks with the regional positive case rate on the rise. The building is expected to reopen on Oct. 19.

“As the regional positive case rate is increasing, a conservative, precautionary approach is the best way to maintain a safe school environment for our students and staff,” Fox-Alter said. “Eight live in-person days will convert to eight live remote days.”

Those who were exposed to the sick individual will be notified by a contact tracer within the next 24 hours. Those who do not receive a notice are not believed to be at risk of exposure, Fox-Alter said.

Those exposed will remain confidential and be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date. Additionally, it is recommended that those exposed be tested for COVID-19, though not until five days after a person’s last date of exposure.

Fox-Alter stressed the importance in monitoring symptoms with the fall season underway. While a fever is a potential symptom of coronavirus, she said temperature checks aren’t enough to capture pre-symptomatic signs and symptoms. District health forms will also be updated to reflect anyone at home who is awaiting test results.

Furthermore, she said anyone who answers “yes” on a health form should remain at home in the best interest of the community. Masks are also required in-school and on school grounds, she said.

“Please know that we are doing everything in our ability to maintain a safe school environment and are working closely with the Department of Health to manage this specific situation,” Fox-Alter said.