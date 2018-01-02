Pleasantville Man Arrested for Spying on Nanny

CNBC director and Pleasantville resident Daniel Switzen appeared in Village Court Tuesday night after he was arrested for allegedly installing cameras in his home to spy on his live-in nanny.

Switzen, 44, was arrested on Nov. 14 after his nanny discovered the camera allegedly placed inside a tissue box in a bathroom at his home on Anne Place. The married father of two is charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, and could receive up to four years in prison. Switzen’s 18-year-old nanny invited a pair of her friends, also 18, over to the home on Nov. 13 and one of them found the camera in the bathroom, according to The Daily News.

“He intentionally installed a video recording device to surreptitiously view a person dressing or undressing or the sexual or other intimate parts of such person at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without such person’s knowledge or consent,” the complaint stated.

The case, which appeared in front of Judge John Curley on Jan. 2, has been continued to March 13.

Switzen and a woman both hurried into an SUV following court refusing to comment.

Switzen’s lawyer, Jeffrey Chartier, said the allegation against his client has been very trying on the family. He declined to comment further about the case.