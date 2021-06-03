Pleasantville Farmers Market to Host its Next Vaccine Day on Saturday

With a continued focus on the Westchester community, the Pleasantville Farmers Market will once again join with Phelps Hospital and the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps (OVAC) for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site this Saturday, June 5.

Free vaccines will be administered to up to 122 people, as well as second doses for any resident who received their first Pfizer dose at the market on May 15. This is the second time Phelps, OVAC and the Pleasantville Farmers Market have collaborated to bring COVID-19 vaccines into the community.

In addition to administering the second dose for residents who received their first dose on May 15, there are 42 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and up) and 80 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

While no appointment is necessary, the vaccine will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no insurance required, but those seeking a vaccine must bring identification to verify age.

The vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Follow-up doses of Pfizer will be administered on Saturday, June 26.

The Pleasantville Farmers Market is located on Memorial Plaza.