Pleasantville Evades COVID-19 Outbreak After Holy Innocents Church Exposure

The remainder of tests performed on individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville last month were all negative, village officials said.

Over Labor Day weekend, a total of 205 coronavirus tests were performed, all of which were negative. Individuals who attended Masses or Communion ceremonies at the Pleasantville church from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 faced exposure after two priests and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

There are currently two tests pending results, village officials stated in a release Friday afternoon.

Despite the negative result, the county’s health department mandates quarantine measures must still be adhered to. However, based on the last date of exposure, most of those involved will have their quarantined period end this weekend.

The church revealed late last week that the priests, Fr. Luke Hoyt and Fr. Frank Sutman, tested positive for COVID-19. That required anyone who had attended Masses on Aug. 24, 26, 29 and 30 and a First Communion ceremony on Aug. 29 to quarantine for two weeks from the time they attended any of those events, health officials said.

Last Friday, it was estimated by county officials that as many as 400 people may have attended the Masses or the ceremony during the days in question.

On Tuesday, County Executive George Latimer said officials are still trying to reach everyone who may have been a Holy Innocents during those four days. He said the First Communion ceremony has been the most challenging to trace and contact because there were people who attended who live outside the immediate area.