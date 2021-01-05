Pleasantville Building Goes Up in Flames Tuesday Morning

A vacant building in Pleasantville went up in flames Tuesday morning, but firefighters were able to extinguish it within hours.

The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department around 5:04 a.m. responded to a structure fire in the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and Depew Street, also known as the former DeLuca Auto Body site. Fire officials arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke emitting from the vacant structure.

Due to the severity of the fire, the village received help from the Chappaqua Fire Department, Thornwood Fire Department, Valhalla Fire Department, Briarcliff Manor Fire Department, Hawthorne Fire Department, Pocantico Hills Fire Department and Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Officials said members performed search, hose line operations, master stream operations, ventilation, and overhaul. Units were able to successfully clear the scene around 11 a.m.

The property, which housed the vacant building, will be the site of Lighthouse Living’s 71-unit, three-story residential building. The project was approved by the Pleasantville Planning Commission in March.

The vacant structure located at 52 Depew St. was scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday.

The project will include 10 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units. Developers have previously said they’re looking to appeal to millennials and empty-nesters.