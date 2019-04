A half-day of rain prior wasn’t quite enough to dampen the spirits of coaches, players and many others who turned out Saturday morning for the annual Mount Kisco Little League parade, which starts at Village Hall and proceeds to Leonard Park. Many games unfortunately had to be rescheduled due to waterlogged ballfields. Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich threw out the first pitch—it was called a strike—to kick off the season. Play ball!