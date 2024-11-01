Plans for Indoor Pickleball Courts at Downing Park Discussed

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

Last year, an estimated 48 million people played pickleball in the United States, which is one-fifth of the adult population.

Outdoor pickleball courts have been popping up in communities throughout the region, but indoor facilities remain scarce.

Kevin Kaye, managing partner of Cross Court Pickleball, which operates a six-court pickleball center in Hawthorne, the first of its kind in Westchester, is looking at bringing a similar facility to Yorktown.

During a Yorktown Town Board meeting Oct. 22, Kaye presented a concept plan for a 40,000-square-foot building at Downing Park off Route 202 that would house eight pickleball courts and two padel courts, which is a popular paddle sport in Europe and Central America.

“We think it’s a great opportunity to address great needs on both sides,” Kaye said. “We’re trying to create a facility that would enhance everything there.”

Cross Court is considering placing the building on the upper portion of Downing Park where the town’s current Parks and Recreation maintenance office is located, or in the area of former tennis courts that now house equipment.

Under that scenario, the maintenance office would be relocated near the tennis courts on the lower portion of the park.

“We’re trying to be as least disruptive as possible and make this an added value,” Kaye said.

With many hurdles to overcome, including the funding mechanism for the project, Town Board members expressed support and a desire to further discuss the proposal.

“I love the idea of making Downing Park more useable all around,” Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout said. “Of course, I hope the numbers work.”

“I love the concept. I will be a definite upgrade to the park,” Councilman Sergio Esposito said. “I’m definitely all ears on it.”