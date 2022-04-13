Planners Review Proposed Boutique Hotel in Mahopac

By Rick Pezzullo

The Carmel Planning Board recently reviewed preliminary plans for a proposed 24-room hotel at 910 South Lake Blvd. in Mahopac.

The three-story “boutique” hotel would replace an existing two-story building on the site that was once envisioned for a multi-family development.

“It will be a mom and pop-type boutique hotel,” engineer Michael Mastrogiacomo explained at the March 23 meeting. “We’re hoping to attract people who want to stay a long weekend or a week. We don’t want to attract people who want to come in for a few hours.”

Mastrogiacomo compared the hotel to a Courtyard at Marriott. The year-round facility would employ between six and 10 people and have 28 parking spaces.

Carmel Building Inspector and Director of Code Enforcement Michael Carnazza talked about the importance of the hotel being constructed properly.

“This will be our first big development in the area,” Carnazza said. “It’s going to be like our benchmark.

Town Planner Patrick Cleary reiterated Carnazza’s points.

“A hotel in this location could be a wonderful thing for us depending on how the hotel operates,” he said. “It has the potential to be just the opposite in that location if it’s not operated a certain way. The nature of the hotel is critical to us.”

Planning Board Chairman Craig Paeprer said having a hotel in Mahopac has been talked about for many years.

“I hope we can develop it properly and get the business we need,” he said.