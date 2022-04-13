Thursday, April 14, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Business The Putnam Examiner Top News 

Planners Review Proposed Boutique Hotel in Mahopac

Rick Pezzullo 123 Views 1 min read
By Rick Pezzullo

The Carmel Planning Board recently reviewed preliminary plans for a proposed 24-room hotel at 910 South Lake Blvd. in Mahopac.

The three-story “boutique” hotel would replace an existing two-story building on the site that was once envisioned for a multi-family development.

“It will be a mom and pop-type boutique hotel,” engineer Michael Mastrogiacomo explained at the March 23 meeting. “We’re hoping to attract people who want to stay a long weekend or a week. We don’t want to attract people who want to come in for a few hours.”

Mastrogiacomo compared the hotel to a Courtyard at Marriott. The year-round facility would employ between six and 10 people and have 28 parking spaces.

Carmel Building Inspector and Director of Code Enforcement Michael Carnazza talked about the importance of the hotel being constructed properly.

“This will be our first big development in the area,” Carnazza said. “It’s going to be like our benchmark.

Town Planner Patrick Cleary reiterated Carnazza’s points.

“A hotel in this location could be a wonderful thing for us depending on how the hotel operates,” he said. “It has the potential to be just the opposite in that location if it’s not operated a certain way. The nature of the hotel is critical to us.”

Planning Board Chairman Craig Paeprer said having a hotel in Mahopac has been talked about for many years.

“I hope we can develop it properly and get the business we need,” he said.

Share

Enjoy our newspaper journalism here at The Examiner News? Then you should also join Examiner+, delivering premium newsmagazine content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Ex-Teacher, Administrator Team Up and ‘Struggle for Power’

Martin Wilbur

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest Scheduled in Cold Spring

Examiner Media

Brewster Trustees Considering Revamped Bike Riding Legislation

David Propper

Community Events

View Calendar

Try Examiner+ 30 Days FREE

 - Take Examiner+ for a test drive today at NO CHARGE for a month with full membership level access.
 - Hot-button issues, food, wine, events, culture, Q&As, essays from award-winning writers, local news, and more!
 - Premium local content delivered straight to your inbox six times a week.

Examiner+ delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism so you can live your most intelligent local life.