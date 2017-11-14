Pick Up Every Stitch, Mt. Kisco

In a world dominated by clothing retailers, it’s refreshing to come across a business that encourages people to make their own garments.

At Pick Up Every Stitch, owner Felicia Lonigro has created such an environment. The contemporary knitting store, which opened about a month ago, offers a wide variety of yarn for visitors to choose from as well as classes for the novice to the expert knitter.

The name of Lonigro’s store reflects her vision, which is to “do things right,” she explained. It means providing knitting and crochet lovers with everything they desire in products and creating a space where everyone can learn from each other, Lonigro said.

The Bronx native has been knitting since she was six years old, having learned from her mother and grandmother. She brings a wealth of knowledge and close to 20 years of experience in the garment industry.

Her career began in Bloomingdale’s in White Plains, followed by stints with several Manhattan companies. Lonigro has also owned her own multi-line women’s sportswear collection showroom for 10 years, carrying up-and-coming designers.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Lonigro, who knits for herself and other family members in her spare time. “I love retail, I love good yarn and I love knitting.”

Realizing that yarn stores in Westchester were scarce, Lonigro, a Yorktown resident, decided it was time to put her retail industry experience and knitting knowledge to good use. At Pick Up Every Stitch, customers can feast their eyes on yarn in a multitude of colors. The 900-square-foot store carries a variety of fibers, including alpaca, cashmere, cotton, mohair and wool.

Lonigro said she believes there’s been a recent surge in knitting’s popularity among all age groups.

“Everyone is looking for something that makes them happy these days,” she said.

The yarn at Pick Up Every Stitch comes in a variety of weights, from lace weight, which is perfect for lightweight, warm weather garments, to the super bulky, which is ideal for fast-knit projects. Knitters can choose from an array of knitting needles, including straight and round metal needles and those made of bamboo.

“People want to come, touch, feel and look at the colors,” said Lonigro, referring to the popularity of yarns in fun colors. The benefit of choosing a yarn in-store far outweighs ordering online as colors displayed on a computer can be misleading, she said.

Pick Up Every Stitch also offers yarn from smaller, independent companies, including Artyarns of White Plains, Big Bad Wool, Clinton Hill Cashmere, Frabjous Fibers, It’s a Yummy, Lux Adorna Knits, The Uncommon Thread and others. All brands come with patterns.

Lonigro was also eager to create a space for both knitters and those wanting to acquire the skill. She currently offers a variety of classes, including some for children 8 to 18 years old. There are specialty classes in knitting techniques, such as double knitting, shuttle tatting (a technique for handcrafting durable lace) and crocheting.

Along with the classes, Lonigro said anyone can join her Knitting with Friends group, which meets Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The group gives local residents the chance to knit and socialize, she said.

Pick Up Every Stitch is located at 200 E. Main St. in Mount Kisco near the municipal lot behind Lefteris restaurant. The store is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Mondays. For more information, call 914-864-2828 or visit www.pickupeverystitch.com.