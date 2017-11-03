Philipstown Voters Get Hotly Contested Town Council Race

Discussing the safe gun storage ordinance that’s been debated, but never voted on, Van Tassel said he supports the safest storage of firearms. As a gun owner

himself, Van Tassel said he changed the way he stored his gun after meeting with town residents about the issue and would like to discuss it again within the year. He stressed some of the wording in theproposedresolutionmightneedtobe reworked and understood gun owners are concerned about access to firearms for self-defense.

Van Tassel said he was against the sanctuary immigration vote because the town board doesn’t set protocol for any law enforcement agency and doesn’t ask for or retain anyone’s immigration status.

“To me we really don’t have a horse in the race,” he said.

Van Tassel has been an active firefighter in the North Highlands Department and has coached baseball and football. Van Tassel stressed his wealth of experience on the town board and Michael Leonard’s experience are why voters should choose them.

“For somebody to step in cold would be really hard,” Van Tassel said. “I have a platform to speak from and I use that when I need to get my point across.”

Michael Leonard

Completing his first term this year, Michael Leonard has kept busy during his four years as a Philipstown councilman.

Working in the utilities management industry for more than 20 years, Leonard said taking on challenges and getting results are important to him. Before he became a town board member, he was on the planning board, the conservation board, and was a board of tax assessment member. All that background gave him a terrific foundation to serve the town, he said.

His largest undertaking so far has been tackling environmental issues like storm water management by revamping that entire program in the town. He said he’s addressed illegal dumping, septic failure into lakes and worked on the climate smart pledge to make the town greener. A coordinator has been hired to focus on lessening the carbon footprint in town, he said.

Leonard has also been active with the local historic cemeteries and has been part of an effort to restore many gravestones the last couple of years. The county recognized Philipstown for the work the town has done toward that effort, he said.

Upgrading town hall has been helpful to residents, Leonard said, because it’ll be more accessible while still keeping its historic side. Files will be easier to get and more meeting rooms will be available, he said.

Roadways have also been resurfaced, he said, and bridges have been repaired.

“We’re pretty involved,” he said. “We’ve got a lot going on.”

Going forward, Leonard notes the town board might pursue a town-wide tax revaluation.