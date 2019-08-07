Philipstown Residents Reflect on Roger Ailes Mini-Series

When news began to spread that Fox News chairman and media mogul Roger Ailes had purchased the Putnam County News and Recorder, some Philipstown residents had no idea who the conservative firebrand was while others were quite aware of the way he dominated cable television news ratings and influenced national politics.

Cold Spring resident Kathleen Foley said she was horrified when she found out. Philipstown Supervisor Richard Shea said he didn’t have a clue who Ailes was.

“I was pretty naïve and I paid a price for it,” Shea said.

It didn’t take long into his ownership of the weekly newspaper in 2008 for everyone in Philipstown to become quite cognizant of who Roger Ailes, a former Garrison resident, was and what direction the PCNR would go in.

“I knew he was going to do exactly what he had done on the national scale in our community — divide and conquer,” Foley, who is involved civically and politically, said. “He got right to work, and he did it.”

Many Philipstown residents active in local politics and community organizations are reliving that time with the Showtime mini- series, The Loudest Voice, which focuses on the life of Ailes, from how he turned Fox News into a cable news powerhouse to his stomach-turning treatment of women. But part of the series looks into Ailes’ life in Putnam County with his wife Beth and son Zachary, including how he turned the PCNR into a smaller, print replica of the conservative news channel Fox News.

Controversy and Contention 24-7

Ailes, as shown in the mini-series, bought the PCNR with his wife Beth running the daily operations. During their tenure running the PCNR (and later also the Putnam County Courier), many residents in Philipstown believe the Aileses were the undisputed reason for the discord and disarray in their community.

Foley, who has watched the series, said what has been broadcast so far in the show, was only the beginning of the controversy Ailes, played by Russell Crowe in the series, and the PCNR caused in town. The newspaper was able to identify wedge issues that pitted neighbors against each other and attacked not just elected and appointed individuals, but private citizens that the Aileses did not agree with, Foley said.