Philipstown Councilwoman Announces Bid for Leg.

After considering it for months, Philipstown Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery is going forward with a run for the District 1 legislative seat in Putnam County, as Democrats look to finally break the monopoly Republicans have on the legislature.
Montgomery, a Democrat, confirmed to The Putnam Examiner she plans on facing current Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, a Republican, who has been on the lawmaking body for six years. Scuccimarra is seeking her third three- year term.
Montgomery said for years she’s been advocating for Philipstown and the west side of the county to get better services at the county level, but has struggled to gain traction with county officials. She figured the only way to bring more back to her district is to become a legislator and part of county government.
“To become a true advocate for Philipstown and Putnam Valley District 1,” Montgomery said. “I can’t get what I need for my local government without being part of the bigger picture.”
Montgomery said her decision to run became clear after the most recent major weather event on May 15. She doesn’t think county government officials communicated at all with local governments in the aftermath of the two minor tornadoes to assist residents. She said her frustration dates back to ten years when he first got on the Philipstown council.
Going all the way down to Virginia for special training in emergency response and preparedness with FEMA, Montgomery said she understands the best way for local governments to respond to these extreme weather events.
Montgomery also mentioned she wants to battle the opioid crisis and help seniors get more services outside of a new senior center at the Butterfield redevelopment campus. She said overall the county does a poor job communicating with Philipstown.
When asked about Scuccimarra, Montgomery said she doesn’t think her town has had successful representation on the legislature. She said while the Philipstown town board is accommodating whenever Scuccimarra speaks at their meetings, she said when she goes in front of the legislature she’s “basically ignored.”
“I think I can be a great representative for District 1. I advocate hard for policies that affect our communities and I think I can have a real impact on those issues that affect us,” Montgomery said. “I really value community service and that’s why I’m running.”
Putnam Valley resident Patty Villanova is also seeking the seat.
Scuccimarra said she believes she’s been a strong advocate for her district, most notably bringing a new senior center to Cold Spring that is expected to be open by the fall. Once that senior center gets underway and is functioning well, she said she would also like to bring more services to the west side, including the DMV and women resources center assistance.
“I’m only one of nine votes but I think I’ll be able to get a lot more done than someone coming in like my opponent,” Scuccimarra said.
Scuccimarra noted she also has brought forward environmentally friendly legislation, including banning Styrofoam in county facilities and pushing to ban plastic bags countywide. Scuccimarra was a local voice against proposed barges being placed on the Hudson River.
Scuccimarra said she’s worked hard to fight the drug problem in the county, co-chairing a task force to address the scourge and wants to see the age limit to buy tobacco and vaping product moved up to 21 years.
Scuccimarra plans to serve one final term if she wins this year. The county is keeping the budget at bay and has a strong bond rating, she noted.
“We’re doing good things,” Scuccimarra said. “So I want to keep that up.”