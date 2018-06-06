Philipstown Councilwoman Announces Bid for Leg.

After considering it for months, Philipstown Councilwoman Nancy Montgomery is going forward with a run for the District 1 legislative seat in Putnam County, as Democrats look to finally break the monopoly Republicans have on the legislature.

Montgomery, a Democrat, confirmed to The Putnam Examiner she plans on facing current Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, a Republican, who has been on the lawmaking body for six years. Scuccimarra is seeking her third three- year term.

Montgomery said for years she’s been advocating for Philipstown and the west side of the county to get better services at the county level, but has struggled to gain traction with county officials. She figured the only way to bring more back to her district is to become a legislator and part of county government.

“To become a true advocate for Philipstown and Putnam Valley District 1,” Montgomery said. “I can’t get what I need for my local government without being part of the bigger picture.”

Montgomery said her decision to run became clear after the most recent major weather event on May 15. She doesn’t think county government officials communicated at all with local governments in the aftermath of the two minor tornadoes to assist residents. She said her frustration dates back to ten years when he first got on the Philipstown council.