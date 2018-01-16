Philipstown Councilmembers Talk Gun Storage Legislation

By Neal Rentz

While acknowledging the issue is wildly controversial in the community, the Philipstown town board is moving forward with legislation to require safe storage of guns.

At its Jan. 10 meeting the board came to a consensus on potential legislation and it will schedule a date for a public hearing when it meets on Jan. 17.

The potential local law would require gun owners in Philipstown to store their weapon or weapons securely to prevent theft and/or access by children and other people who should not possess firearms. No owner or custodian of a firearm would be able to leave their firearm out of his or her immediate possession in their home without physically giving it to a lawful custodian, having it placed in a locked container or disabling the gun with a safety locking device. If a resident is accused of violating the safe storage law, they could face a misdemeanor charge and if convicted, could be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned in county jail for up to a year, or both. But in order to encourage residents to report to law enforcement agencies lost or stolen firearms, a person who files a report with police would not be subject to a violation of the safe storage ordinance, according to the current proposal.