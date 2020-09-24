The Philipstown Trails Committee (PTC) recently announced the third annual Philipstown Bikes Day, scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 26. The rain date would be Sunday, Sept. 27.

All are invited to join in the event by cycling, walking or participating in any other non-motorized form. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and participants can join the loop anywhere at any time. Event check-in with COVID-19 safety precautions in place will be in the upper parking lot of the Haldane public school at 15 Craigside Drive in Cold Spring.

Participants will be part of an effort to bicycle 500 miles in the spirit of encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle and reducing the carbon footprint to help the environment.

To keep everyone as safe as possible, there will be the following precautions:

The event will take place completely outdoors, with social distancing maintained at all times.

There will be no official start or closing event to minimize any congestion, with participants allowed to join the loop anytime between 9 a.m. and noon and from anywhere along the loop.

All participants will be required to wear a mask while checking in and a volunteer will be assigned to ensure social distancing at the check-in table.

Participants who successfully complete the 1.7-mile circuit at least once will receive a commendation to recognize their participation and support for a more bikeable and walkable community.

The committee’s mission is to create a walkable and bikeable Philipstown, where residents of all ages can safely access important local sites and recreational opportunities and to develop a healthier, more environmentally friendly and socially connected community for all.

The PTC is working to achieve its mission by encouraging local municipalities and Putnam County to adopt a Complete Streets policy, explore the creation of mixed-use trails connecting key community locations and organizing an annual Philipstown Bikes Day. The committee consists of volunteers from the community and welcomes all interested individuals.

For more information or to volunteer to help with Philipstown Bikes Day, contact the Trails Committee co-chairs at philipstowntrails@gmail.com .