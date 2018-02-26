PHC Gains Accreditation as a Bariatrics Comprehensive Center

Contributed by Putnam Hospital Center

Patients seeking weight-loss surgery have a first-rate choice at Putnam Hospital Center, now a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care.

Putnam Hospital Center recently received a Comprehensive Center designation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), following a rigorous evaluation of its practices and protocols. The MBSAQIP is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

“The philosophy of what we’re doing here is really one of total healing. We are not only helping patients lose weight but perhaps, more importantly, helping to put diabetes, high blood pressure and other obesity-related medical problems into remission as we fix the underlying cause of these problems,” said Dr. Anthony Maffei, Putnam Hospital Center’s medical director of bariatric surgery. “At Putnam Hospital Center, we have strived to offer optimal opportunity for safe and effective outcomes, thus resulting in this noble accreditation we received.”

Putnam Hospital Center’s bariatric surgery program offers patients preoperative and postoperative care, in addition to monthly support groups and online seminars. The hospital’s medical team consists of four board-certified bariatric surgeons. In addition to Maffei, they are Dr. Ashutosh Kaul, Dr. Thomas Cerabona and Dr. Jonathan Giannone, each from Advanced Surgeons and on the medical staff at Putnam Hospital Center. Along with the surgeons, there are a program coordinator, bariatric nurses, nutritionists and physical therapists, who all collaborate to provide coordinated, safe and seamless patient care.

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, Putnam Hospital Center met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and protocols for care. As a Comprehensive Center, the hospital participates in a national data registry that produces semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, as well as identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

“This accreditation affirms the outstanding work our bariatric team does to ensure that our patients are receiving the highest level of individualized and compassionate care,” Putnam Hospital Center President Peter Kelly said.

For more information on the bariatrics program at Putnam Hospital Center, call 845-230-4797 (TTY 1-800-421-1220) or visit https://www.healthquest.org/Bariatrics/Bariatric-Surgery-PHC.aspx