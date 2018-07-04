PHC Auxiliary Awards Volunteers Scholarships

Two high school seniors with aspirations of careers in healthcare are the recipients of the Putnam Hospital Center Auxiliary’s continuing education scholarships.

Junior volunteers Michelle Kushner and Nora Maerean each received $500 to go toward their educational pursuits.

“We offer a scholarship to junior volunteers as a sign of our appreciation for the many hours of community service students provide to Putnam Hospital Center,” said Michelle Piazza, director of volunteer and pastoral services. “We have a very talented and dedicated group of junior volunteers. Michelle and Nora are exceptional and we are very proud of their accomplishments.”

Kushner, a Somers High School senior, will attend the State University of New York at Binghamton to study nursing. She has volunteered at Putnam Hospital Center for two years, accumulating more than 189 hours of service. She mostly volunteered in the Rehabilitation Department. Her mother is a physical therapist at the hospital.