Petition Drive Could Force Vote on Cell Tower Location

By Kristen McNerney

A proposed cell tower that could be placed at Putnam Valley town hall to improve cell service is facing growing opposition from residents in the area.

An effort is underway to collect enough petition signatures in hopes of forcing the town to hold a voter referendum where residents would decide if they want a cell tower possibly constructed on town hall property. The tower would be more than 150 feet and placed in the backend of town hall property.

The majority of the town board believes the construction of the tower is necessary, as the surrounding homes have little to no cell service. The town board voted 3-1 to lease the town hall land to Homeland Towers last month during a meeting. Now, Homeland Towers would need approvals from the zoning board of appeals and planning board in order to put the tower up.

The cell problems in the area were evident when in the aftermath of a recent tornado, many residents were without communication during a widespread power outage, Supervisor Sam Oliverio said.

The initial proposed location for the tower was Town Park, which was fought by the board and instead was replaced with town hall as an alternate site. Oliverio said he believes that this is the best location for the tower, far enough away from congested residences and public spaces. He stated that Homeland Towers, the chartered company that will be in charge of construction, could not use any other town-owned location except for Town Hall.