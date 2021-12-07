Peter Di Rubbo, a Peekskill resident, died Nov. 28 with his family at his side. He was 89.

Di Rubbo was born Apr. 25, 1932, in Bellona, Italy to Joseph and Antonietta (Nosella) Di Rubbo. He came to New York with his family in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and was a Korean War veteran.

In 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Caravaggio, to whom he has been married for 64 years. He worked for the Peekskill City School District from 1959 to 1972. He then became a foreman for the Peekskill Parks and Recreation Department before retiring in 1997.

Di Rubbo was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Antonietta Di Rubbo; his son, Peter Di Rubbo Jr.; his brothers, Sylvio, Nicholas and Ercole Di Rubbo; and his sisters, Mary Parisi, Jenny Pelaccio, Josephine Astrologo and Elena Diulio.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his son, Daniel (Faith) Di Rubbo. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Daniel Di Rubbo Jr. and Michael Peter Di Rubbo, who were the pride and joy of his life. He will also be missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Anyone that met Peter knew how wonderful a person he was. He was the most gentle and kind person you could meet and will be greatly missed by so many.