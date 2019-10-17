Pet of the Week

Diana

Boxer/Pitbull mix

1 year old

Via SPCA of Westchester:

Diana takes after her favorite princess who shares her namesake. Not only is she photogenic but she is kind and caring like a princess should be. Her favorite Princess Diana quote is “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” Diana lives by this quote and proves her kindness and loving nature everyday here at our shelter. Email trainer@spca914.org to learn more!