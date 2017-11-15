Person of Interest Sought in White Plains Assault

The White Plains Police Department is currently conducting an assault investigation that occurred last week in the vicinity of Water Street in which the pictured subject is a person of interest. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s of medium complexion, riding a bicycle and wearing a dark backpack. He was further described as being about 5’6” tall with a small build, pointed nose, wearing dark clothing and a black knit wool winter cap.

The man allegedly attacked a woman, who was not badly hurt, coming from behind. He grabbed her and tried to drag her into a weeded area near the White Plains Train Station in the Water Street area that is often used by commuters as a short cut. The area is not well lit. The suspect fled on his bicycle.

Commuters have been advised by Police to stay on the lighted street and not to take shortcuts until the individual is caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the White Plains Police Department at the following phone numbers: (914) 422-6111, (914) 422-6200, or (914) 422-6223. Tips can be sent electronically via wppublicsafety.com and click on the Crime Watch tab for details. All information will be kept confidential.