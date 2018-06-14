Perez Petitioning to Primary Stewart-Cousins

NYS Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the minority leader of the state senate, could face a Democratic primary this fall as a Westchester County legislator has begun circulating petitions to get on the ballot against her.

Legislator Virginia Perez, a Yonkers Democrat, is considering a run against Stewart-Cousins for the 35th senate seat. Stewart-Cousins is also a Yonkers resident and has been in the senate since 2006. Before becoming a state elected official, she was a Westchester legislator.

A petition sheet with Perez’s name on it was provided to an Examiner reporter.

Chatter about Perez’s ambition for the state senate began at the beginning of the year. She has been a sitting county lawmaker since 2011. Perez has not publicly announced her intention.

Stewart-Cousins has been the leader of her Democratic conference since 2012, though she’s had to battle at times with a group of breakaway Democrats that formed their own conference until recently when they again reunited.

An Examiner reporter e-mailed Perez last week seeking comment but she didn’t reply. Stewart-Cousins has not yet been reached for comment.

This article was written by David Propper with reporting from Anna Young.