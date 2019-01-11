Peeping Tom Rattles Bedford Corners Neighborhood; Video Shows Perpetrator Fleeing

An unidentified man has reportedly been peeping outside the residence of a home on Cliffside Lane in Bedford Corners.

The Bedford Police Department is on the hunt for an alleged peeping Tom after a home security camera captured the man last Wednesday trying to gawk into a bedroom window. Police said the incident happened at a home on Cliffside Lane in Bedford Corners on Jan. 2 around 8:20 p.m.

In the surveillance video, embedded below, the trespasser can be seen approaching the bedroom window holding a ladder, until he spots the security camera and runs away. Police also believe he took the ladder from another nearby home.

A resident on Cliffside Lane, who wished to remain anonymous, said a spooked neighbor posted to the neighborhood’s private community Facebook page that outside motion lights were on during the incident and the family’s ladder had been stashed in the woods behind their home and was broken. The resident said police arrived the next day, surveilled the area and provided the neighborhood with a photo taken from the security camera. Police have been patrolling the area since, the resident said.

“Everybody feels safe in our neighborhood but when something like this happens it makes you pause,” the resident said. “Now the neighborhood is talking about adding cameras to their homes.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, with glasses, a beard and mustache.

While no suspects have been identified yet, police are encouraging anyone with information on the trespasser to call 914-241-3111.