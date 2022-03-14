Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade Rescheduled to March 26

By Rick Pezzullo

Inclement weather forced the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade to be postponed last Saturday. However, the parade will be held on Saturday, March 26.

The downtown extravaganza is set to take place at 3 p.m., following a 1:30 p.m. mass at the Church of the Assumption. The parade, which normally draws hundreds of spectators, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fun-filled event is sponsored by the Saint Patrick’s Committee of Peekskill, Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID) and the City of Peekskill.

The parade starts at South Division St. and 2nd St. and proceeds to 1st St., Union Ave., South St., South Division St., North Division St., Main St., and James St. before ending at Brown St.

The Grand Marshal for the parade is former Peekskill Mayor and Westchester County Legislator John Testa. Five aides are business owners John Sharp, Ruben Alvarez and Kerry Scardino, Peekskill professional firefighter and paramedic Patrick MacLennan and State Trooper John Shaughnessy, who is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Div. 18 and the Hudson Valley Irish Fest.