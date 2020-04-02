Peekskill Seeks Protective Equipment Donations for Emergency Service Workers

The City of Peekskill’s emergency service workers are in need of masks (N95 and surgical), gloves (nitrile, or non-latex), disposable medical gowns, goggles and hand sanitizer. The City’s Police Department, Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Corps are asking for protective equipment donations from any organizations with surplus supplies to aid those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Firefighters are in dire need of masks, which are worn daily in the firehouse and on every fire call,” said Gary Horne, President of the Peekskill Professional Firefighters Local 2343. “As always, the community’s support is greatly appreciated. We are deeply grateful to BASF for their generous donation.”

BASF, one of the world’s leading chemical companies with a manufacturing site on Lower South Street in Peekskill, recently donated hundreds of masks and gloves to help keep local first responders safe.

“We have taken steps to be protective of our employees and contractors at the Peekskill site and we are pleased to also provide our local community much needed personal protective equipment during these challenging times,” said Gary Hutchison, site director at the BASF Peekskill site.

While essential to shield emergency service workers, the Center for Disease Control does not recommend that people who are healthy wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. The website states, “A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings.”

“The ambulance corps has almost run out of N95 masks and is all out of gowns and goggles,” said Steve Sniffen, Chief of the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps. “All vendors that we deal with have been out of stock. Donations are greatly appreciated!”

For any businesses able to help, please contact the Peekskill Central Fire Station at 914-737-2760.