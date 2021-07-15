Peekskill Rotary to Host Outreach For Early Detection of Breast Cancer Lesions

The Rotary Club of Peekskill and the Rotary Club of the Hudson Valley have collaborated to organize a five-week outreach event for early detection of breast cancer lesions.

The event will take place over five Saturdays starting July 17 through Aug. 14 at the Kiley Youth Center in Peekskill from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect to be monitored on an innovative, FDA-cleared device called the iBreastExam. The machine is based on tactile sensing technology, and is non-invasive, portable and radiation free. Additionally, it provides results within minutes.

The iBreastExam has been hailed uniformly by medical professionals and health organizations, including the WHO, as a highly effective supplement to the established methods to diagnose breast cancer such as mammograms or biopsies. Most recently, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists endorsed iBreastExam as a “thought leader.”

It is a major development in the access to preventative health care, especially for low wage earners.

The Rotary Club of the Hudson Valley initiated this Public Health Initiative and held the first phase in New Rochelle earlier this year. The Rotary Club of Peekskill joins this Initiative, which is expected to cover about 1,000 women in this phase, primarily from Peekskill.

The Rotary plans to continue this fight against breast cancer through similar outreaches in other areas of Westchester.

To register, visit www.PeekskillRotary.com or call 914 570 4304.