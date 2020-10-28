Peekskill Rotary Club’s 50th Annual Horse Show Goes Virtual Next Month

COVID-19 may have caused the Peekskill Rotary Club to cancel nearly all their fundraising events this year, but the 50th Annual Horse Show will trot on.

While the horse show generally attracts about 5,000 attendees over two days at Blue Mountain Reservation, the rotary opted to move its biggest event of the year to a virtual platform to maintain the safety and health of all involved. The Nov. 7 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with virtual attractions, entertainment and advertisements remaining available online for one year.

“At one point we didn’t think we were going to have a horse show or any type of fundraiser this year,” event chairman Luis Segarra said. “But we came up with this concept because we needed to do something for the many organizations we support and the community as well.”

While the show is moving online, the same events, classes and attractions attendees have come to love and expect will continue to be offered. With this show the only one in Westchester County featuring both English and western riding classes, riders from stables throughout the tristate area can participate by submitting videos for judging.

No entry fee is required.

There will be five western classes and five English classes, with six ribbons awarded as prizes for each pattern in both categories. Riders and horses are also implored to sport Halloween costumes in their submission for the chance to win a $30 prize. Kennis “Buttons” Fairfax of Westfield, New Jersey will serve as a judge.

With the food tent often the event’s biggest moneymaker, Segarra said local restaurants and vendors can submit videos of themselves cooking a recipe for others to learn. Furthermore, professional entertainers, such as violinist Daisy Jopling, magician Gary the Great and master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, have supplied videos for all to enjoy.

The event has also teamed up with AAA to host a bike rodeo to help kids learn to ride their bikes safely.

Additionally, the Rotary is holding a raffle, selling one ticket for $5 and five for $20, with 15 prizes awarded to winners, including gift cards to Kathleen’s Tea Room, Dylan’s Wine Cellar, HomeScape Kitchens & Baths, Optimum Health/Weight Loss program, a couples night out, and The Abbey Inn & Spa. Other prizes include electronics, designer sunglasses and jewelry, an outdoor photography session, and a handmade horse and foal quilt.

While vendors can’t be physically present at the show, the rotary is charging $50 per business that wants to be included virtually. Vendors must submit a description of its product or services, a video embed and links to a website, Facebook, or page of choice.

“This is what’s going to help us do the great things we want to do next year,” Segarra said. “This is something that is new to all of us, so we’re watching to see how it turns out, especially the fundraising part of it.”

Currently, Segarra noted the event has already generated close to $35,000, a roughly $12,000 increase over last year. While pleasantly surprised by the funds raised, he noted the vast difference compared to last year is due to monies not going toward Blue Mountain Reservation to host the event.

“We’re kind of reinventing the show now, but we’re upbeat, we’re excited and the members are looking forward to it,” Segarra said. “We don’t know what to expect but we’re doing it for the right reasons and the right causes.”

For more information, visit https://peekskillrotaryhorseshow.com/ or contact the Peekskill Rotary Club at Peekskillrotary5032@gmail.com.