Peekskill Rotary Club, Local Businesses to Distribute Free Food Friday

The Hope for Youth Foundation, The Rotary Club of Peekskill, Manzer’s Landscape Design and Development, Inc. and Gleason’s are teaming up to provide hot prepared food to Peekskill/Cortlandt area residents in need. The meals will be available for pick up on Friday, April 10, at Manzer’s Landscaping, located at 1060 Lower South Street, Peekskill, between the hours of 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to the generous donations from The Hope for Youth Foundation, The Rotary Club of Peekskill, the Martone Family and the DiPierro Family, and Manzer’s Landscape Design and Development, 100 to 150 meals will be distributed free to those in need starting this Friday on a first come, first served basis.

The meals will be prepared and packaged by Peekskill restaurant owner John Sharp and his staff at Gleason’s Restaurant. Plans call for the distribution of free hot meals to continue on Friday afternoons for the next few weeks, on April 17, 24, and May 1.

The Peekskill Rotary has been serving the community since 1919. Their motto is Service Above Self. Their mission is to help the community stay strong, safe and healthy and to be a collection of people who work together to help each other in times of need.

In addition to the Friday hot meal program, Rotarians will also be assisting the City of Peekskill and Feeding Westchester of Elmsford in picking up food items, packaging and dispersing them at the Field Library Plaza in Peekskill on Tuesday mornings.

For more information, please call Manzer’s at 914-739-2020.