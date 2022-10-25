Peekskill Police Nab Yonkers Man in Gas Station Robbery

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Peekskill Police arrested a Yonkers man in connection with a recent robbery at the Mobil gas station on Washington St.

On Oct. 16, at approximately 4 a.m., police officers responded to the station at 120 Washington St. and found a male employee who had suffered a facial laceration. Officers learned a male subject got involved in a verbal altercation with the employee and then slashed the employee’s face before forcibly stealing more than $1,000 from the cash register and fleeing on foot.

After getting a description of the assailant, within minutes officers attempted to stop a male subject matching the description on South St. The individual failed to stop and after a brief foot pursuit was detained.

The man, identified as Nelson Rosa, 35, was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Peekskill City Court.