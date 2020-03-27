Peekskill Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Teen

Peekskill Police arrested an 18-year-old male Friday in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old male on North Broad Street.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. Friday, Peekskill Police and EMS responded to 214 North Broad Street for a report of a male stabbed at that location. Upon arrival, officers and EMS discovered a male teen lying in the vestibule with possible stab wounds to his chest area.

EMS began immediate life saving measures and transported the male, a Peekskill resident, to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers and detectives quickly established a crime scene in the areas of North Broad St and Howard Street and determined that the deceased male had been involved in an altercation with another male on Howard Street and subsequently was stabbed.

Through their investigation, evidence collection, and with the help of local residents, police arrested an unidentified Peekskill resident, who is now being charged in this crime.

Anyone with any further information on this crime should contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

The Peekskill School District issued a statement about the incident: “It was with great sadness that we learned about the passing of one of our Peekskill High School students today. Our hearts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends during this difficult time. In an effort to offer support to any students, family or staff members affected by this loss, we have set up a District “Warm-Line” for anyone wanting to talk/text, or you may call the Westchester County Crisis Prevention & Response Team. PCSD “Warm-Line” (daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., call or text; You will be connected to a member of Peekskill support staff): (914) 522-0624; Westchester County Crisis Prevention & Response Team at St. Vincent’s Hospital (available 24/7): (914) 925-5959.”

“In these challenging times, let us also remember to work together as a community and support each other,” the statement concluded.