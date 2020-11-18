Peekskill Man Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Shooting

A Peekskill man will spend the next 18 years in prison after shooting and killing a Bronx resident two years ago.

Demetrius Bogan, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday for killing 22-year-old Khalil Lyons on July 13, 2018, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Bogan had pleaded guilty on Sept. 27, 2019 to manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony.

The fatal shooting happened around 1245 Park Street in Peekskill following an argument between both men. At the time, Peekskill Police had responded to the area for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Lyons lying on the ground with what proved to be a single, fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

A male suspect was reported to have been observed fleeing the scene after arguing with the victim. Following a three-week investigation, officers arrested and charged Bogan, remanding him to Westchester County Jail.

Police later charged Peekskill resident Sean Deleon with second-degree murder after they determined the pair acted in concert in Lyons homicide. Officials said Deleon pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and was sentenced last November to five years in state prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Nadine Nagler, Chief of the Narcotics and Firearms Bureau, Jonathan Strongin, Deputy Chief of the Career Criminal Bureau, and Joseph Servino prosecuted the case.