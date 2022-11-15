Peekskill Man Indicted for Fatally Stabbing Stepfather

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 30-year-old Peekskill man was indicted last week on charges connected with the murder of his stepfather in Sept. Shane Gilleo is accused of stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, of Peekskill, multiple times with a knife at 7 North James St. in Peekskill on Sept. 14 at about 12:30 a.m. Reeves was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, at approximately 11:20 a.m. that same day Gilleo started three separate fires on the second floor of a two-family residence on 10 Grant Ave. in Peekskill, where a relative lived, after Peekskill Police investigators attempted to speak to him.

Gilleo exited the home through a second-floor window and was taken into custody by officers. Nobody else was located inside the structure. The Peekskill Fire Department and other fire agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

Gilleo was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury Nov. 10 for Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the Third Degree, both felonies. He is being held without bail.