Peekskill Man Found Guilty of Killing Mohegan Lake Man

By Rick Pezzullo

Following a three-week trial, a jury has found a Peekskill man guilty of fatally shooting a Mohegan Lake man in 2020.

On September 10, Michael Jenkins, 22, was found guilty of murdering Emmanuel Jordan, 27, on Paulding Street in Peekskill on May 8, 2020 during a narcotics exchange and could face up to 25 years in prison.

“Gun violence in our communities destroys lives, as it did for Emmanuel Jordan and his family, and prosecuting these cases is one of our top priorities at the District Attorney’s Office,” said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. “I hope the jury’s verdict provides some comfort for the victim’s family and reaffirms the serious consequence for those who commit these senseless violent crimes.”

According to Rocah and what was detailed during the trial, Jenkins met with Jordan on May 8 at approximately 6:05 p.m. to purchase drugs. During the encounter, Jenkins fatally shot Jordan multiple times, robbed him and fled the scene.

On May 9, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., Peekskill Police found Jordan unresponsive inside his car. Police, with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office’s High Technology Unit, investigated the shooting and arrested Jenkins later that day.

Jenkins was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter in the First Degree, Two Counts of Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, all felonies. Jenkins faces a sentence range from a minimum of 15 years to life to a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison.